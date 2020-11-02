Judge swears in Heflin's mayor, city council

HEFLIN — About 100 people gathered in front of the Cleburne County Courthouse on a brisk Monday morning to watch District Judge Melody Walker swear in the new Heflin mayor and council.
Robby Brown — who was joined by his wife, Jessica — took the oath of office after Walker swore in the council.
History was made when Councilwoman Rhonda Heard — the only new face on the council — was sworn in as she became the first African American woman to hold an elected seat in Heflin.
Brown, a local businessman, jokingly said he had prepared a 45-minute speech but he kept his remarks to just over three minutes.
“I want to thank the citizens of Heflin for this incredible opportunity to serve. It’s a great honor to become mayor of my hometown and it’s humbling and exciting at the same time,” said Brown,
Brown thanked his supporters and family for helping him during his campaign.
“Without their support and without their love it would be very difficult to accomplish goals I’ve set forth in my life,” the mayor said.
Brown said that voters wanted change and he “humbly accepts the challenge” to lead the city to fulfill its potential.
“The challenges we face today did not arise overnight and they won’t be solved overnight and they certainly won’t be solved by one mayor acting alone,” said Brown.
To wrap up his remarks Brown quoted Charles Darwin.
“It’s not the strongest of the species that survive nor the most intelligent that survives, it’s the one most adaptable to change,” the mayor said.
“I believe 2020 has proven this quote to be true in our lives and in our community,” Brown said.
After the ceremony was over Brown said his short speech is indicative of his style and philosophy.
“It is straight to the point, tell the truth, be transparent, get it done,” said Brown.
Heard, a soft-spoken newcomer to politics, said the opportunity to serve the citizens in District 2 means a lot.
She noted that her uncle, Johnny Heard, served on the Heflin council years ago — he was elected to the seat in 1988 and served several terms — as the first African American chosen for the body.
“I recognize whose shoulders I stand on,” Heard said adding that she is a servant to her constituents.
“Bring me all of your issues, all your problems, your questions, my phone is always available and I am always an open door for what you may have,” said Heard.
After the ceremony the new council and mayor got down to business during a short yet productive organizational meeting.
During the meeting the council unanimously approved:
— Hiring Tina Owen as city clerk at $40,560 annually
— Kept Metro Bank as the city’s financial institution
— Authorized Robby Brown, Rhonda Heard, Rhonda Green and Tina Owen to sign checks on the city’s account.
— Council meetings will be conducted on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. with the work session will be conducted on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30
— Appointed Rhonda Green as mayor pro tempore
— Reappointed Jonathan Adams as fire chief
After the meeting was over the mayor swore in Ross McGlaughn as the city’s police chief, who will make $48,500 annually. McGlaughn replaced longtime police chief A. J. Benefield, who was not reappointed.
McGlaughn served as a Heflin police officer from 2013 to 2019 and most recently worked as an officer in Weaver for one year. He was glad to come back to Heflin and said he was “giddy” about the opportunity.
“I feel great, it’s like coming back home,” McGlaughn.