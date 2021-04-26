JSU biologist adds to documented list of Cleburne plant species

HEFLIN — Melanie Spaulding will never quit in her quest to document the plants of Cleburne County, even though she receives her masters of science in biology next month at Jacksonville State University for categorizing and identifying flowers, shrubs and just about anything that grows out of the ground.
Spaulding, a graduate teaching assistant at JSU’s biology department, presented and successfully defended her thesis, “Vascular Flora of Cleburne County,” a descriptive and systematic list of plants by species.
Spaulding, 42, has spent the last two years driving, photographing, collecting and identifying plants in her native county.
Due to Spaulding’s efforts Cleburne County is more biologically diverse.
“When I started Cleburne was ranked approximately 30 in the state for plant diversity, and now after adding in my numbers we are in the top 15,” said Spaulding on Monday.
Spaulding documented 1,306 different plants in Cleburne County, which she referred to as taxa, encompassing species, subspecies and varieties in the plant kingdom.
Out of the 1,306 plants, Spaulding documented 270 plants never documented before in Cleburne County and four that have never been documented in the state of Alabama. Spaulding said that 60 of the plants documented for Cleburne County are rare, imperiled or critically imperiled, either globally or in Alabama.
Spaulding said that 25 percent of the rare, imperiled and critically imperiled plants she documented were new for cleburne county.
Spauding credits her keen eye for identifying new plants to her background in art.
“I do artwork, eco art, botanical art, so my eye catches color, shape texture, so I just notice if something is different, and as far as identification, sometimes you can tell if something belongs to a certain family,” she said.
Spaulding said the best time for her field work is after it rains.
“It knocks the dirt and debris off, there’s something about the light how it reflects and you can really see a million shades of green and brown,” said Spaulding. “It just really makes everything stand out and it’s so peaceful when you walk out after a rain.”
Sometimes she is accompanied by her husband, Dan Spaulding, and her children on her adventures.
Spaulding credits Jimmy Triplett, her professor, her JSU family, along with her husband, children and parents for support and encouragement during her two-year thesis.
“I am so fortunate to have the support of such a wonderful professor and a loving and supportive family,” said Spaulding.
Spaulding said she was also aided by Brian Keener, a professor at the University of West Alabama. Keener is one of the authors of the Alabama plant atlas which Spaulding utilized for her research.
“The Alabama plant atlas is an amazing plant resource for Alabamians which can be accessed online,” said Spaulding.
After Spaulding identifies a candidate, she first decides what group it’s in based on characteristics.
“Is it a type of flower, it is leaf shaped, height plays into it, there’s really a variety of things, it’s almost like a rabbit hole,” said Spaulding.
Spaulding spent 500 hours in the outdoors doing field work from May 2019 to Oct. 2020 and traveled over 4,500 miles either by foot and vehicle to finish her thesis. Spaulding pulled out her phone, “I have 10,370 photos of plants on my phone,” she said with a smile.
Quite a few of the plants Spaulding discovered were on private property, which she said helped the property owners know what they had on their land.
Even though she’s completed her thesis, Spaulding said she is going to continue her research to find new plants in Cleburne County. Her thesis defense was on April 16 and within a week afterward, she said, she had documented four new plants for the county.
Now that Spaulding’s thesis is complete she said she hopes her efforts help the county as a whole.
“I just love it, it’s so amazing, it make me feel like I’m doing something really good for the county, we’re an ecotourism county as you know, I want us to be really known for that and the more biodiverse that we are, with anything, plants or animals, the better off we’re going to be economically,” Spaulding said.
Some of Spaulding’s more notable discoveries include:
— Goldenseal, hydrastis canadensis, newly documented for Cleburne County. Goldenseal, an herb, is fairly frequent throughout North America. Spaulding said it’s the first collection in the Piedmont region of Alabama in 140 years.
Goldenseal is ranked a “S2G4” plant meaning that it’s imperiled in the state due to rarity and is very scarce globally.
— Butternut, juglans cinerea, also known as white walnut. According to Spaulding the tree has been documented in 14 other Alabama counties and is the first known collection in the Piedmont province in Alabama. Spaulding’s friend Adam Dasinger brought the tree to Spaulding’s attention.
— Ernest’s spiderwort, tradescantia ernestiana, a flowering plant, which is only known in five states. Spaulding’s collection is the only known collection to the Ridge and Valley region (which encompases northern Cleburne County) in the United States and only the second collection in the Piedmont region.
Spaulding hopes to publish her research in a scientific journal and possibly a wildflower book to bring awareness to the county she loves.
“I love this county, I love Cleburne County, I grew up here, I love that my kids are growing up here, I’ve lived in other places and I can think of no better place than Cleburne County,” said Spaulding.
Alabama plant atlas: floraofalabama.org