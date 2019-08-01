Police closed part of Interstate 20 in Heflin on Thursday morning after, they said, a semi-truck caught on fire.
Heflin police investigator Stacey Hendrix said the truck was driving east on I-20 around 7:30 a.m. when it caught fire.
By the time police and firefighters arrived, Hendrix said, the flames had engulfed the truck.
According to Hendrix, no one was killed or injured during the fire.
Hendrix said the lanes remained closed while crews cleared the wreck from the road and reopened shortly after 9 a.m.