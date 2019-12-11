HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council voted unanimously to appoint Kim Stone as the new city clerk Tuesday night.
Stone had been serving as interim city clerk since September when Shane Smith resigned from that position. Before that Stone was the assistant city clerk.
Stone was pleased to be appointed to the position.
“I’ve been blessed to have worked for the City of Heflin as the assistant clerk for nearly eight years and I am thankful that the council has confidence in me to put me in this position,” Stone said.
The council also appointed to the following to the housing board:
- Robbie Brown — term expires 8/2023
- Clara Roach — term expires 8/2020
- Terry Humphries — term expires 8/2021
- Stacy Henson — term expires 8/2022
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks recognized Jane Beam, who recently retired from the senior center as its director. Beam had worked at the senior center for 26 years and before that had worked for the county for five years.
Rooks said Beam was the “backbone” of the senior program.
Beam said the job was an “intriguing job.”
“I have met personalities from all walks of life and sometimes you wonder if you don’t entertain some angels,” Beam said.
The mayor presented Beam with a letter of recognition much to the approval of all in attendance.
The council set a date for a public meeting to vacate Stephen Street on Jan. 14.
Upcoming events:
- December 13 & 14 — Holidays on Ross 5-9 p.m. & 2-7 p.m.
- December 14 — Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.
City buildings will be closed on Dec. 24 & 25 for Christmas holiday and on Jan.1 for New Year’s holiday.