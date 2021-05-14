Ian Taylor sworn in as Ranburne police chief

RANBURNE — Surrounded by friends and family, Ian Taylor was sworn in as Ranburne’s police chief Thursday night in a ceremony at Town Hall presided over by Mayor Rodney Brown. The mayor said the town is lucky to have Taylor as the town’s chief.
“I think he has a bright future ahead of him and I’m basing that off of our former police chief, Steve Tucker, who just passed away. Steve was with us for 37 years and he started off at a very young age so I’m hoping that’s the same thing we’re fixing to see out of Ian,” said the mayor.
Taylor was appointed as the chief during the Town Council meeting last month.
Ranburne Town Councilman Trevor Kribbs was pleased that Taylor had been hired.
“We are super excited to have Ian as a police chief, he’s learned so much over the last several years. Just excited to see what he’s going to do for us, very very proud,” said Kribbs.
Taylor, along with his wife, LeeAnna, and 10-month-old son Colt, posed for photos after the swearing-in was over.
Taylor said that he is still interviewing applicants for the vacancy created when he took the chief’s job and was humbled to be the chief of police.
“I think they’re pretty happy with the job I’ve been doing, I’m just going to keep doing the same thing, just got a little more responsibility,” said Taylor.