I-20 accident backs up traffic many miles

A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 eastbound caused significant travel delays Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Ttwo commercial vehicles collided near mile marker 192, east of Oxford, shortly before 2 p.m., causing the right lane of traffic to be shut down “for an undetermined amount of time,” an ALEA press release stated.
Motorists who witnessed the traffic congestion reported a backup of 15 miles and a 90-minute travel delay.
The Alabama Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control as ALEA urged motorists to exercise caution while proceeding through the area.
No injuries were reported.