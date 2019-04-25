HEFLIN — Within three weeks the Cleburne County Hospital Board will legally own the Cleburne County Health Department building, according to board attorney Patrick Casey.
Casey told the board the Cleburne County Commission reconstituted the defunct Cleburne Health Care Authority board which will transfer the deed to the hospital board next month. The purpose of the Health Care Authority had been to issue the bonds to finance the public health building in 1995-96.
The question of who is responsible for minor maintenance expenses on the building until the hospital board takes ownership was discussed.
Nikki Smallwood, hospital board member, wondered whether the board would be responsible for the expense if something happens to the building before the deed is transferred.
Casey was instructed to write a letter to the Cleburne County Commission with the board’s concerns over who is responsible for repairs until the deed is transferred.
The board unanimously approved spending $24,000 on a Ford F-150 4x4 Supercab for the nursing home and at the same time putting their current truck, which in is bad shape, up for sealed bid.
Tracy Lambert, Cleburne County EMS director, told the board that the state recently inspected the agency and did not find any infractions.
“We’re very proud of that because they check everything,” Lambert said.
Lambert went on to thank the board for their support.
“Y’all give us the tools that we need to do what we do and you give us the freedom to do it,” Lambert said.
The board discussed appointing a vice-chairman but decided to table that decision until next month’s meeting.
The board voted unanimously to donate $500 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, noting that four children from Cleburne County are patients there.
The board welcomed new board member Chris Davis, who was recently appointed by the Cleburne County Commission.