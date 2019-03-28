HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Hospital Board Thursday talked about the legal process it needs to follow before assuming ownership of the Cleburne County Department of Public Health building.
Last month the board unanimously voted to acquire the building but some details needed to be worked out concerning the transfer.
Board chairwoman Sherry Brown said that the County Commission in April will re-establish the now-defunct Cleburne Health Care Authority — to which the building was deeded in the 1990s — and appoint members who will vote to transfer that property to the hospital board. (The purpose of the Health Care Authority was to issue the bonds to finance the public health building in 1995-96.)
Once the public health building is officially in hospital board hands, the newly resurrected Health Care Authority will be dissolved and returned to legal obscurity.
The board also discussed how to spend a $31,000 donation that the nursing home received from a local resident.
Nursing home administrator Tony Culberson said the donation could be used for a number of things including the faculty activity fund and the rain fund which benefits the residents with their personal needs.
Board member Nikki Smallwood said she’d like to see the donation used to benefit the residents’ lives.
“I would love to see the money go to enhance these patients, not to nursing costs or things we need to be providing, not to buy any beds,” Smallwood said.
Culberson then asked the nursing staff to prepare a list of items that would benefit the patients by the next month’s meeting.
It was announced right after the meeting adjourned that board member Christie Shelton received a promotion at Jacksonville State University.
“I will be as of June 1 the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Jacksonville State University,” said Shelton, who is currently the Dean of Health Professions and Wellness.
“I am very excited, I’m excited to help guide the future for academic options for all of the areas surrounding us — the 11-county region that we serve as a regional university. My goal is to identify the needs of our target population and to figure out how we can better serve them from an educational standpoint,” Shelton said.