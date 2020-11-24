Holiday pay approved for Heflin city workers

HEFLIN — City employees will receive a little extra jingle in their stockings this year thanks to two votes by the Heflin City Council Tuesday night.
The council voted unanimously to give all city employees a one-time pay increase, which basically equates to a Christmas bonus. And for full-time employees, the council also approved a vacation buy-back for up to 20 hours of time.
“We’ve got the money to do this, we can do this, we can implement this with the budget that we’ve got,” said Heflin Mayor Robby Brown.
“Our employees depend on that to buy Christmas, they depend on that to supplement during this time of year,” the mayor said.
Brown said the measure would not cause financial stress on the city.
Employees are not required to sell their vacation time, but if every eligible employee did so it would cost the city a total of $6,192, according to Brown.
After the meeting Brown was very complimentary of the city employees.
“I’m just proud of the city employees, they’ve stepped up, anytime you have a new administration coming in there’s doubts, they don’t know how secure their job is,” said Brown.
“Every city employee we’ve got has stepped up, they’ve been more than supportive of me and it’s just been wonderful,” said Brown.
Brown said the employees have bought into the idea that everyone has to work together to have a “blessed community.”
The council also unanimously voted to make surplus a piece of property the city owns at 395 Ross St. where a crumbling old gas station now stands. Sealed bids will be taken after an advertisement runs in the newspaper for four weeks.
“I want to surplus that, I want to get rid of it, I want to get it out of our possession, we're not in the business of keeping old stuff like that,” said Brown.
Upcoming events in the city include:
- Nov. 26, Main Street drive-in Christmas movie at Cahulga Creek Park at 6 p.m.
- Nov. 28, Small Business Saturday
- Dec. 12, Holidays on Ross, from 3 p.m to 8 p.m.
- Dec. 12, Christmas parade at 7 p.m.