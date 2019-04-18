Highland Health Systems announced Wednesday that its Heflin Clinic will be open five days per week beginning May 1.
Starting last November the clinic had been scaled back to being open just one day per week due to financial concerns.
Highland Health Systems, formerly known as Calhoun-Cleburne Mental Health Services, provides mental health treatment for residents in Calhoun and Cleburne counties.
Local officials were pleased with the news, including Cleburne County Probate Judge Ryan Robertson.
“That’s great, it’s wonderful, glad that the services will once again be available to Cleburne County citizens,” Robertson said.
Robertson said that he presides over commitment hearings to determine if people need to be evaluated by Highland Health.
Mickey Turner, CEO of Highland Health, sent a letter Wednesday to Cleburne County officials, Cleburne County Hospital Board members and others to describe what services will be performed at the Heflin Clinic. These include:
- Psychiatry coverage for adults and children
- School-based counseling
- Outpatient services for children and adults
- Case management services
- Primary care services
- Pharmacy services
- Jail services
- Civil commitments
- Substance abuse
- Shot clinic
Turner also stated in his letter that the Alabama Department of Mental Health has approved Highland Health to designate a child in-home intervention team for Cleburne County. He also said that all consumers who have transferred to another location will be given the opportunity to return to the Heflin Clinic.
It is unknown if Highland Health will offer its rehabilitative day program for adults, which ended when the cutbacks went into effect last year. Efforts to reach Turner were unsuccessful on Thursday.
Linda Moore, a former patient at the day program at the Heflin Clinic said it would be “fantastic” if the program were reinstated. Moore said she is disabled and can’t attend the rehabilitation day program in Anniston because she has no transportation.
Nikki Smallwood, Cleburne County Hospital Board member, said she had sent an email to Turner telling him that she was grateful on behalf of all residents in the county who’ll use Highland’s services.
The hospital board donated $18,000 to Highland Health last October, just before services to Cleburne County residents were reduced.
“Makes me feel a little bit better about the money that the hospital board gave to them last October,” Smallwood said. “I’m just extremely glad that they have gotten into a position to give us the service that we deserve.”
Cleburne County Sheriff Dennis Green said he’s pleased the clinic will be open all week.
“People that depended on them, they were having to get a ride or hire somebody or not even go when they moved to Calhoun County. The patients are benefiting more than anything,” Green said.
Green said the Sheriff’s Office uses the clinic when a judge issues an order to take an inmate in for evaluation.
The sheriff said that it’s better to travel only a mile to the nearby Heflin Clinic instead of 30 miles to Highland Health in Calhoun County.
“It’s good to know that we can get one every day of the week so we won’t have to travel that far. It’s a big help to the citizens who depend on that,” Green said.