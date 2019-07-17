HEFLIN — Cleburne County Nursing Home Administrator Tony Culberson had every reason to be pleased with the facility’s annual state survey results: It contained zero deficiencies. Nothing was wrong.
“We’re very pleased since that’s two years in a row that we got as good as you can get,” Culberson said.
State inspectors visited the nursing home last week for its annual life safety survey and recertification survey.
Culberson said the inspectors were very complimentary on the attitude of the staff, how clean the floors were, care of the residents, how medication is passed to the residents from the nurses and the food service the facility provides with its own staff.
Dan Hopkins, Cleburne County Hospital Board building and grounds chairman, said the perfect “double zero” score is an accomplishment almost unheard of across the United States, let alone Alabama.
Hopkins said that Culberson has done a phenomenal job.
Culberson credits the success to the support the nursing home gets from the hospital board as well as from the staff and management of the facility.
“We continue to take this facility into a place that we wanted to be for this county, and that is providing the best possible quality health care to our residents. Word gets out, there’s a pretty good demand on coming into our facility,” said Culberson.
Culberson said that T-shirts are being printed and a cookout is planned to celebrate the accomplishment with the staff.
“We appreciate all the hard work that they did,” said Culberson.
Culberson and Hopkins were both at the nursing home on Monday to oversee the progress on the new parking lot being constructed. It’s the last of several improvements at the nursing home after the hospital board approved a $1.3 million loan last year to refinance the nursing home’s existing mortgage and to pay for other improvements.
The nursing home and an adjoining building, known as the Sarrell building, both have new roofs and gutters. A new ambulance was purchased for the Cleburne EMS, and by the end of August, according to Culberson, the parking lot will be finished.
The old parking lot had 99 parking spaces and was difficult to get to because it was on top of the old site of the Cleburne County Hospital, meaning steps were needed to access the lot. According to Culberson, the staff itself at the nursing home numbers 99, so more spots were needed for residents’ families and rehab patients.
“We’ll have many more parking places, approximately 50 more than we had before,” said Culberson.
Five new LED lights will be installed to replace two old lighting fixtures and there will be a separate entrance and exit for delivery vehicles Culberson said.
Hopkins stood on top of a huge piece of concrete with twisted rebar which looked like a piece of modern art to get a better view of the construction. The old relic was part of the old hospital which was underneath the old parking lot, Hopkins said. He was very pleased that the parking lot was being redone.
“It’s outstanding, makes me have cold chills. We’ve been working on this project for eight years,” Hopkins said.