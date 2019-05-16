A Heflin woman was charged Saturday after she allegedly set fire to a woman’s trailer that day.
Kandice Kathaleen Kemp, 31, was charged by the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree arson.
Cleburne County Sheriff Dennis Green said Kemp set fire to a trailer on Cleburne County 8. Green said Thursday the trailer was significantly damaged and is uninhabitable.
Green declined to comment on the connection between the two women.
When questioned, Green said, Kemp admitted to the offense.
Kemp was booked into the Cleburne County Jail, where she remained Thursday, with bond set at $20,000.
Second-degree arson is a Class B felony, which can result in 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction,