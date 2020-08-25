Heflin to swear in a new mayor Nov. 2

HEFLIN — Heflin will swear in a new mayor Nov. 2 after challenger Robby Brown defeated incumbent Rudy Rooks Tuesday by a vote of 601-339.
Brown, 51, was at the Heflin Recreation Center along with dozens of others when the official tally was posted by election officials on the door.
The crowd — which had to wait outside due to COVID-19 protocols — erupted when it was announced that Brown had won. Brown was immediately mobbed by his supporters, well-wishers and family members.
An enthusiastic Brown — a local businessman — said he knocked on 1,106 doors during the campaign and was happy that he won his first campaign as a public servant.
“I’m proud, I’m ready to get to work for the city of Heflin, I want to thank all those that said prayers for me and I especially want to thank my family for standing behind me, I’m just happy to still be married,” Brown said as he smiled at his wife Jessica.
Brown was appreciative of those who voted for him and promised to do his best. He reached out to those who did not cast a ballot for him.
“I want to especially thank the ones that supported me and voted for me, and I promised those people that I would work hard and I wouldn’t let them down,” Brown said. “I’m going to work so hard to live up to that expectation, and all those that didn’t vote for me, I’m going to work just as hard trying to prove to them that they can trust me.”
Brown said some of his goals include paying more attention to the streets and right-of-ways in Heflin.
“The biggest complaints that I encountered while knocking on those 1,106 doors was that their limbs are not being picked up and the right-of-ways are not being cleared, their tax dollars are being put in but they’re not getting any benefits,” he said.
“I want to address the road issue. I know we’re not going to be able to jump out there and pave roads, I understand that. But we can fix potholes and get some right of ways done.
“I want to do some things for the kids. I give a lot to the schools. I’m just excited, man. I’m ready to get in there and work.”
When reached by phone Tuesday night, Rook — who had served two terms as mayor — said he fully supports the democratic process that decided on new leadership.
“It’s been an honor to serve for eight years and I’m humbled for the votes I got. It did not turn out favorable for me and it did for Robby Brown, and I wish him the best,” Rooks said.