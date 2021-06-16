Heflin to absorb residential garbage fee increase, for now

HEFLIN — The city of Heflin will absorb a minor rate increase being imposed by the private garbage collection company with which the city has a contract.
The Heflin City Council renewed its three-year residential garbage pickup contract with Republic Services during a Tuesday night meeting; Republic was the only company that bid on the contract during the bidding process.
Mayor Robby Brown said each can in the city — a little over 1,260 cans — will be going up 37 cents each, a figure that Brown wanted the council to consider either absorbing or passing on to the residents. Residential garbage service in Heflin is $14 per month.
“Do we want to increase the fees on the garbage or do we want to just let that dog lie and just absorb the 37 cents a can?” the mayor said to the council.
Clinton “Shag” Austin said leave it like it is.
“Just let that dog lay,” said Austin.
Brown said the three-year contract with Republic allows it the option to increase what it charges the city on a yearly basis, according to Brown.
Councilwoman Rhonda Green said if Republic increases its rates next year the city will have to pass that increase to the residents.
After the entire council agreed on the contract the resolution was passed unanimously.