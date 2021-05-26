Heflin sets patriotic event for July 2

HEFLIN — Heflin Mayor Robby Brown announced the date for the city’s annual Independence Day celebration during a brief council meeting Tuesday night.
Brown said the patriotic celebration will be held on July 2 at McIntyre Park in Heflin with festivities beginning at 5 p.m. with music and food vendors. A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m., according to the mayor. Last year the city did not have a fireworks display.
Brown also awarded a Pinhoti Trail thru-hiker certificate No. 11 to Ansel Beacham, who started on Jan. 1, 2018, and finished on Nov. 11, 2019. The city awards the certificate to anyone who hikes the entire trail and documents certain features along the way to qualify for the certificate.
The trail is a 335-mile-long path that begins at Flag Mountain in Coosa County and extends to the Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia. The Alabama section is 175 miles long, and 90 percent of it is within the borders of the Talladega National Forest.
Beacham, of Atlanta, was not present so Tammy Perry, Heflin’s economic developer, accepted the certificate for her.
The council also held a party for Councilman Travis Crowe for his 20 years of service to the city as a council member.
At last week’s meeting Crowe was recognized by the Alabama League of Municipalities and was given a certificate, but the mayor said the council also wanted to show its appreciation of his tenure.
Councilwoman Rhonda Green brought a large cake that everyone got to enjoy as the council and Crowe traded stories of past adventures, good times and special events.
The mayor also announced that the recent sale of properties that the city owns — gaining the city approximately $110,000 — will go toward the purchase of a new tractor with a sidearm to cut the city’s rights of way for the street department.
Currently the street department uses zero turn mowers and “broken down tractors” to cut the rights of way according to Brown. The new tractor and sidearm should cost around $90,000, the mayor said.