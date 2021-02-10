Heflin’s Maloney leaves business post

HEFLIN — During a work session Tuesday night Heflin Mayor Robby Brown told the City Council of some personnel changes involving two department head positions.
Brown said that Heflin’s economic developer, Tanya Maloney, has taken a job with Main Street Alabama and that position has been filled by Tammy Perry.
Perry was the Heflin Parks and Recreation director and her vacant position has been filled by Jon Swafford, Brown said.
Brown was complimentary of Maloney and her new role.
“Tanya has accepted a role with Main Street Alabama, an incredible opportunity for her and so she took that and I don’t blame her one bit. It’s all around good for her and her family,” said Brown.
During the formal meeting after the work session the council approved an alcohol license for Sweet Southern Market, LLC located at 350 Spirit Drive in Heflin.
The mayor reminded the council of upcoming events to celebrate Arbor Day.
— Free trees will be available at the Alabama Forestry Commission office on 7315 U.S. 78 in Heflin on Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The trees are provided by the Alabama Forestry Commission along with the Cleburne County Soil and Water Conservation District. The following trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis: sawtooth oak, white oak, Chinkapin oak, swamp chestnut oak, redbud, common persimmon and paw paw.
— An Arbor Day celebration will be on Thursday Feb. 25 at the Cleburne County Farmers Market at 51 Adams St. in Heflin at 3 p.m.