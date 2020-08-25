Heflin’s ‘homecoming’ scaled back for safety

HEFLIN — Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, says that due to COVID-19 the annual Homecoming on Main event to be held next week has been scaled back and modified.
There will still be a parade Thursday night but there will be no bonfire or live music. In past years the bonfire was a focal point for revelers to gather for a pep rally to invigorate the football team to bring home a victory.
Maloney updated the Heflin City Council on the revised homecoming festivities for next week during a Monday night meeting.
The council meeting — which included updates from all department heads — was supposed to have been Tuesday but due to municipal elections the meeting was moved.
Maloney said that next Tuesday the students will be treated to a drive-in movie at Cahulga Park and students will also be decorating downtown businesses during the week.
Cleburne County hosts White Plains for the annual gridiron homecoming game Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.
In other departmental updates, Tammy Perry, Heflin Parks and Recreation director, told the council that a ribbon cutting for the new dog park and “sacred spaces” site at Cahulga Park will be on Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.
Perry said that due to social distancing protocols only elected officials will be attending the event but a drone will document the ribbon cutting for online viewers.
A.J. Benefield, Heflin’s police chief reported the following:
— The department responded to four vehicle wrecks
— Closed three cases by arrest
— Made 36 incident reports
— Issued 22 traffic citations
— Issued 95 traffic warnings
— Performed 1,297 business checks
The council discussed storms which hit Heflin last Wednesday which caused damage to various parts of the city.
Councilman Clinton “Shag” Austin said his district was hit hard by the high winds and praised the street department’s prompt response.
“We had some damage, we had some big trees down and they had the roads opened in no time,” Austin said.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks said the council will meet at noon on Sept. 1 to canvass the municipal elections.