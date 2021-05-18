Heflin’s financial condition improves

HEFLIN — More than one million dollars in savings is being gained by the city of Heflin thanks to improvement in its credit rating. The better rating has come about due to the implementation of better financial practices, the City Council was told in a meeting Tuesday night.
Heflin Mayor Robby Brown announced that the city’s credit rating has rebounded from junk bond status to one notch below an “A” rating, which allows the city to refinance its 2011 bond for a total savings of $1.7 million.
In a unanimous vote the council opted to let Noble Bank refinance the $2.85 million the city owes at an interest rate of 2.92 percent over a 10-year period to be paid off in monthly installments of $27,414.69.
“I'm happy to say we are now out of junk bond status and in investment grade status, which is a big deal, which allows us to get financing,” said Brown triumphantly during the meeting.
“It’s a huge savings for the city,” said the mayor, who added the city is currently paying five percent interest on the bond.
On recommendation from the bonding company the city implemented policies and procedures which it previously did not have but which were deemed necessary to help boost Heflin’s credit rating.
Brown had hoped for an A rating.
“I wanted to get back to an A, we did not get an A ... the bonding company told me that you fall a lot harder than you come back up,” said the mayor.
Brown said that the city needs to increase its cash reserves.
“The city is going to save a ton of money, that’s a lot of money, and keep in mind we’re not adding any more debt,” said Brown.
In other business, the mayor said the Alabama League of Municipalities recognized Councilman Travis Crowe for 20 years of service. The mayor presented Crowe with a copy of the declaration.
“I would be willing to bet that ... there is not a councilman in the state of Alabama, probably not in the United States, that works as hard as this man for his community and works for free, it is truly an honor to serve with you and I’m proud of you,” said Brown.
The council also voted unanimously on the following:
— Established a zoning board of adjustments for the city and appointed members to serve on the board
— Appointed Robert Gregory to the industrial board
— Declared as surplus four acres the city owns at the Calhulga Creek Watershed so the city can sell the parcel
— Sold a house the city owns at 113 Perryman Bridge Road for $45,850