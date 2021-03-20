Heflin runners, paraders celebrate unity in the cold

HEFLIN — Canceled last year due to COVID-19, Heflin’s annual Irish-themed celebration returned Saturday morning with the Strides of March 5K, a color fun run and a pet parade whimsically named for “St. Pawtrick.”
A brisk and cold breeze greeted the 80 or so runners who participated in the 5K which started in front of Heflin City Hall at 8 a.m.
Among the runners dressed in green to commemorate St. Patrick's Day (which was Wednesday) was Stacy Littleton, who wore several green accessories with her running outfit. Littleton was awash in the positive energy of the day, which was as prevalent as the cold wind.
“It’s fabulous, I love this parade, I love the weather, I love the spring and I like everybody’s excitement,” Littleton said.
Littleton ran in the 5K and participated in the pet parade.
Brent Thompson readied himself for the 5K even as the wind was unrelenting.
“It’s a beautiful March Saturday morning, a good day for it, glad we were able to do that this year, it’s been a rough year,” Thompson said on his way to the start/finish line.
“Who knows, one thing we’ve learned in the last year is things can change in a heartbeat. We’re hopeful, we’re prayerful, who knows, it’s in the Lord’s hands,” Thompson said regarding the unpredictability of COVID.
A large table had been set up with refreshments at the city’s amphitheater where Heflin Mayor Robby Brown was helping hand out chicken biscuits and other treats for the crowd.
“It’s a good feeling, to kinda get back to some kind of normalcy, it’s really good to see this many people show up,” the mayor said.
Coming in first place in the 5K was Tim Wade, 52, from Alexandria with a time of 21:47.
“It feels good, I’ve been second, third, first in age group but never first overall,” Wade said.
Sylvia Troncoso, 30, from Anniston came in second overall and was the first female finisher.
Nearing the finish line she threw up her arms and flashed an exultant smile.
“It felt great because I’ve never finished second overall, I’m getting better this year,” said Troncoso.
As each runner trotted in they were welcomed with hoots and cheers from the festive crowd.
After the 5K was over about 60 or so kids participated in the color fun run. Teens doused the running youngsters with multi-colored powder thrown from plastic cups. The kids’ faces reflected a multitude of hues as they screamed their way through the dusty clouds.
Rachael Lovvern, a Heflin resident, brought her kids to the event and said everyone had a great time.
“It’s so fun, the kids were so excited they were training in our yard yesterday and they were practicing running. It’s just so nice to gather together again as a community,” Lovvern said.
The pet parade included all kinds of dogs big and small, some wearing an ensemble of Irish attire.
Besides dogs, a goat named “Birthday Billy” was seen being carried in a papoose by Sawyer Downs,17, while two guinea pigs were pulled in a wagon by his brother Rhett Downs, 9.
One of the guinea pigs, an Abyssinian guinea pig named “Charles,” won the smallest pet award in the awards following the pet parade.