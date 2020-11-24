Heflin residents welcome Christmas with their high-tech tree

HEFLIN — Hundreds of holiday merrymakers were awash in a multicolored glow from 4,800 twinkling pixel bulbs beaming from the Heflin Christmas tree Tuesday night. The crowd cheered when the big switch was turned on at the end of a countdown everyone had chanted out.
The tree — not an actual tree but thousands of lights in the shape of a tree — had been constructed by the Heflin Fire Department and can be found in front of the city’s amphitheater on Ross Street.
According to Heflin fire department Assistant Chief Corey Cochran, the 40-foot boasts computer-controlled pixel bulbs synchronized in decorative patterns with yuletide music blasting from loudspeakers — to the delight of the onlookers. Cochran said that each bulb is capable of producing one of 16 million colors.
Other displays include a sign which is always changing with seasonal messages and Christmas-themed graphics.
In a festive mood, the crowd took photos of loved ones as spirited kids galloped around the scene.
Ryan Robertson and his wife, Missy, performed a medley of Christmas songs on the stage at the amphitheater before the tree was turned on and the aroma of steaming hot chocolate wafted through the brisk November air.
Shannon Roberts said the gathering of townsfolk was a great opportunity to to come out and celebrate Christmas.
“It’s a special time to spend together,” said Roberts.
Jennifer Moore brought her two nieces and daughter to the tree lighting and said she visits the event each year.
“It just means getting together with family and being thankful and being part of the community,” said Moore.
Moore looked upward at the ever-changing designs of the tree and said, “I love it, it’s beautiful, they did an awesome job.”
Casey Lail held her son Maverick, 3, and were both mesmerized by the light show they witnessed.
“We’re loving it, we love the tree, it’s awesome, I love the lights and I love they incorporated Jesus and the cross in it,” said Lail.
George Bowdon, owner of Kojack’s Variety Store in Heflin, looked upward at the tree and smiled. From where Bowdon was standing the moon adorned the top of the tree.
“It’s nice, just beautiful, beautiful,” said Bowdon.