HEFLIN — Heflin residents, business owners and other stakeholders learned the details of a recent traffic safety study Monday night completed by the Alabama Department of Transportation and Sain Associates, an engineering firm.
The purpose of the project is to improve traffic safety for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists on the U.S. 78 corridor — known as Ross Street — between Alabama 9/Almon Street and Alabama 46. The stretch of highway is four lanes with no center turning lane.
Three alternative plans were revealed that would improve U.S. 78 from its intersection with Alabama 9 through its intersection with Alabama 46.
A common complaint according to Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks is the angled parking spots in downtown which forces a motorist to back up into oncoming traffic.
ALDOT and the engineering firm came up with three alternative plans for city officials and the public to ponder:
— Alternative one: Four narrow lanes, the condition that exists now.
— Alternative two: Three lanes which include a center turn lane throughout town with bicycle lanes on each side.
— Alternative three: Two lanes with a left turn lanes at the intersections only.
Rooks said the most favorable option for the city would be alternative two, which would have two travel lanes and a turning lane in the middle.
“That would be the best fit — you would have room on the outside lanes for an extended shoulder or if it wanted to be designated as a bike lane we could do that or just have cushion area or a buffer area for folks backing out of the angle parking,” Rooks said.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin economic developer, was also in favor of alternative two.
“Right now when you pull out you’re directly into a traffic lane,” Maloney said.
An additional safety measure would make the intersection of U.S. 78 and Alabama 9 / Almon Street a four-way stop. Currently traffic on U.S. 78 has the right-of-way.
Maloney said at the other end of the U.S. 78 at Alabama 46 an angle modification to a section of road known as the “airport runway” could be done to improve traffic flow.
Caron Duckworth, owner of Flora’s Table on Ross Street, said she also favors alternative two.
Duckworth said that large transfer trucks rumble up and down in front of her restaurant all day long and her customers have expressed their concerns.
“The traffic, it just scares them when they start walking, they’re just not sure if the traffic is going to stop,” Duckworth said.
Duckworth said that her customers are also worried about backing out of the angled parking spots into oncoming traffic and “not being confident you’re not going to be hit.”
During the meeting Danny White, owner of the Heflin Piggly Wiggly, said more traffic signals are needed on Ross Street to slow down traffic.
“It just looks like to me that at some point common sense need to kick in, we need to put our red lights back, we need to get our police officers off the interstate and get them up there to slow down the trucks,” White said.
According to Heflin Police Chief A. J. Benefield, the officers who work I-20 are on a human and drug trafficking overtime detail that reimburses the city of Heflin 100 percent.
“Those working I-20 are not shift officers answering calls or patrolling the City of Heflin,” Benefield said. “That means instead of normal three to four officers on duty, that bumps it up to five to six officers working inside the city limits of Heflin.”
“It’s a big misconception, that it takes away from the city — being covered by less officers,” the chief said.
Two police vehicles were spotted at different locations on Ross Street on Tuesday. According to Benefield the officers were there to enforce routine traffic laws.
Maloney said the engineering firm will release its recommendations in the near future to which traffic plan best fits the city.