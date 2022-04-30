Heflin police tell of harrowing rescue scene on highway

HEFLIN – Police released information this week about strategic moves that were made to save a woman from a burning car.
On April 18, Lindy Kelley, 29, of Graham, was struck by another vehicle in a head-on collision on Alabama 9. Her entire engine block was in flames, and Kelley was half conscious with her lower extremities pinned inside the vehicle — in no shape to attempt to escape the fire creeping into the cabin.
Police Department Maj. Danny Turner said officers had to act quickly to save Kelley. He said with the engine on fire, officers Tanner Howle and John Butler “strategically” used a single fire extinguisher in small spurts to keep the fire away from Kelley. If they had used the entire canister all at once, they would not have had enough to fully extinguish the fire and the situation could have quickly turned deadly, according to Turner.
While Butler kept the fire at bay, Howle busted the window to pry the door open and quickly extract Kelley from the vehicle, Turner said.
“They were eventually able to free her and move her to safety,” a social media post from HPD stated. “Shortly after her removal her vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.”
The collision occurred when a 31-year-old Anniston man attempted to pass a tractor-trailer in a no-passing zone, on a hill, and entered Kelley’s lane of travel. The man died in the collision, which was captured on the truck driver’s video, authorities said.
A passerby helped pull Kelley out of the car that day, according to that same Heflin police social media post, and to Kelley herself. Ricky Nolen told Kelley he originally wasn’t going to take the route that put him in the position to help save her life — that his daughter had wanted something from McDonald’s. Kelley said he saw the accident and was first to get to her.
Kelley said she doesn’t remember much of the events that unfolded.
“The last thing that I remember was the glass coming in on me, and I tried to shield it with my arms,” Kelley told The Star over the phone from her hospital bed in Birmingham.
“And then the next thing I remember was hearing someone saying they weren’t going to leave me,” Kelley continued.
Kelley said she was in and out of consciousness at the scene of the crash. She sustained a broken tibia bone and a broken sternum, and a fixator on her leg in the hospital required surgery to put into place and a separate surgery to remove.
“It’s by the grace of God — I don’t know how I survived,” Kelley said.
The mother of four was on her way to work at Tanner Medical Center in Wedowee, where she works as a nurse.
She said another bystander at the accident was Amberly Pointer, someone she knew from high school. She said Pointer had also told her to hold on and how strong she was.
“I remember her over me, holding my hand, telling me how strong I was, and that I was going to be OK,” Kelley said.
In the ambulance, Kelley said something stuck out to her. The EMTs had told her the same words Pointer had said.
“I don’t know the names of the ambulance drivers but they kept me there — they kept me strong when I wanted to give up,” Kelley said. “They told me to keep hanging on, that we were almost there.”
She said neither Pointer nor the EMTs were aware that they had repeated one another, but it stuck with her.
“Those words repeated over and over were crazy. They didn’t know that she had told me that. Those words really stuck in my head,” Kelley said.
Kelley came home from the hospital Thursday, but has a long road to full recovery.