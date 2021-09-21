Heflin police reopen cold-case death from 1990

Heflin police are seeking any information the public might be able to provide on a three-decade-old cold case.
Heflin police Chief Ross McGlaughn said he found the open case file when he became chief.
“When I took over the job of chief last November I began to look at some of the unsolved cases in the department case file. I know it’s been over 30 years, but with the time that has passed, maybe someone will come forward with some type of information,” McGlaughn said.
In a news release posted on social media and being printed in all local newspapers, the following is the information the chief wanted the public to know about the case.
“On February 3, 1990, skeletal remains were located off of Evans Bridge Road in a wooded area by a logging company working in the area.”
At that time, the chief said, the land was owned by a paper company and timber was being harvested from the land.
“An extensive search was conducted in the area by law enforcement and search and rescue workers. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science where DNA was performed but nothing was found.”
According to Investigator Scott Bonner, “We have gotten with otheragencies and even the FBI and will be using modern techniques to hopefully identify her with DNA. Forensics back then wasn’t what it is now. There was some comparisons made back in 1990 but nothing since then. The remains are still at the forensics lab in Montgomery and never released to any family for proper burial. Somebody is missing her somewhere and we’d like to give some closure to a family somewhere and there may be another investigator sitting out there somewhere with an open case file like us.”
According to files from 1990, the description of the female is as follows, according to the chief. White female, age 22 to 34, height 5 feet to 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 100 to 120 pounds with a size 4 in women’s clothing. Her shoulder-length straight brown hair possibly had highlights in it.
The chief described the clothing of the woman as a white button up blouse and matching white undergarments. She was also wearing a lower orthodontic removable retainer. A gold loop-style earring was also found.
Based on the orthodontic retainer, the chief believes the woman has good dental hygiene and he believes she took care of herself.
Bonner said the person possibly went missing in 1988 or 1989.
“At the estimated age she was at that time, she may have had small kids and they may be searching for their mother,” Bonner said.
The chief said that it doesn’t appear she was from around here “but we hope to know more when all of the tests come back.”
He said foul play is suspected because of where the body was found.
“It wasn’t in a place where somebody could walk and fall or any type of ravine. It appeared to be purposely hidden,” the chief said.
“Right now the retainer is the biggest piece of evidence we have. We do feel somebody had to be somewhat familiar with the property. Being our location between Birmingham and Atlanta off I-20, there are so many unknowns. I just hope when she is identified that she is found close enough to be local,” McGlaughn said.
Bonner said authorities will create a visual image of the woman that can be generally distributed.
“I feel like we will eventually identify her. Maybe somebody somewhere will come forward with some type of information after they see her picture,” Bonner said.
Anyone that is aware of a missing person fitting the description and time frame is asked to contact Captain Scott Bonner at the City of Heflin Police Department or the tipline email address is: hpdtipline@cityofheflin.org.
“Somebody out there knows something and we want to give some closure to a family that has been searching for their loved one for over 30 years,” the chief said.