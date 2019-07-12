HEFLIN — The Heflin Police Department received an $18,000 grant Friday to help it buy new equipment, intercept illegal drugs and with other policing efforts.
The grant originated from First Responders & Special Operations Foundation, a private foundation in Birmingham which provides assistance to members and family members of special operations forces and police special operations.
The company Xtreme Concepts, also based in Birmingham, obtained the grant and passed it along to Heflin police, according to 1st Foundation CEO Landon Ash.
“They applied for a grant for equipment for their vehicle to help them be a little bit more successful,” said Ash.
Ash said that officer Danny Turner and his K9 partner, Beni, have done a great job and have made the community proud with the drug interdiction which is nationally recognized.
“We look for law enforcement officers to go above and beyond and we really like to work with those departments,” said Ash.
Turner was pleased that a small town police department like Heflin’s received the grant.
“It makes us feel good for us to go out and be able to do additional things that we couldn’t do before,” Turner said.
“I can’t say enough about 1st Foundation, they have helped us out with Beni to start off with ... he’s been successful in making so many felony seizures across the board,” said Turner.
Turner plans to use some of the grant money to install a better cage for Beni — the dog is a cross between a German shepherd and a Belgian malinois — in his police vehicle and place it on the driver’s side, a strategic advantage, he said.
“He’s been a spectacular K9, I couldn’t be more pleased with the dog I’ve got, what his capabilities are and his production,” said Turner.