Heflin police arrest 2 in Cleburne theft cases

HEFLIN — Two Cleburne County men were arrested last week on multiple theft and possession charges.
Ross McGlaughn, Heflin’s police chief, said an investigation into reported thefts from area businesses in Heflin prompted an investigation which resulted in the arrest of Christopher Shane Mitchell, 41, and Randall Craig Wilson, 50, both of Cleburne County.
McGlaughn said that the investigation was aided with surveillance video which identified Mitchell in the act of burglarizing both Southwire’s material yard in Heflin and the State Forestry Commission office, also in Heflin.
According to McGlaughn, the suspect was stealing copper from Southwire’s materials yard.
“Some copper thieves will go tear up an air conditioner unit for $20 to $30 worth of copper. They could go in there and get $4,000 a night, they were going in there and cutting it into sections and taking it out,” said McGlaughn.
Heflin officer Chris Cohran arrested Mitchell and Wilson on County Road 66 on Jan. 19 while they were driving a truck hauling a side-by-side — an all-terrain vehicle — that had been reported stolen from the State Forestry Commission. A four-wheeler which was also stolen from the forestry office has not been recovered yet.
“When we arrested them with the stolen side-by-side it’s our belief he was going back into Southwire to steal and he had implements to cut wire,” said McGlaughn.
“We got a search warrant for his house and we ended up finding more stolen stuff in the house,” said McGlaughn on Monday.
A stolen trailer and tires were found at Mitchell’s residence that had been reported stolen out of Tallapoosa, Ga., according to McGlaughn.
Mitchell’s charges include:
— Receiving stolen property, first degree
— Possession of controlled substance
— Possession of brass knuckles
— Possession of burglary tools
— Theft of property, first degree
— Possession of a short-barreled shotgun
Wilson’s charges include
— Receiving stolen property, first degree
— Possession of burglary tools
McGlaughn, who was sworn in as Heflin’s police chief in November, was glad to get this case solved.
“This one feels good because people were getting tired of this, they knew that their stuff was getting stolen, there was a lot of theft going on here, different states, different victims, it felt good to wrap this one up and put a stop to it,” said McGlaughn.