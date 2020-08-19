Heflin plans to open dog park, restorative garden

HEFLIN — Heflin is adding a place of peace to its small-town ambience. The city has almost completed a dog run and restorative garden at Cahulga Park to offer visitors a place to enjoy nature and let their pets run free.
The restorative area was made possible through the Susie Parker Stringfellow 100-year legacy project according to Tammy Perry, Heflin Parks and Recreation director. Under its guidelines the city applied for a $10,000 “Open Spaces Sacred Places” grant through the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama to build the dog run and garden which is at the entrance to Cahulga Park.
The dog run has a sign inscribed, “The world would be a nicer place if everyone had the ability to love as unconditionally as a dog,” along with a photo of Susie Parker Stringfellow and a description of her legacy.
Stringfellow left her mark in the Anniston area when she died in 1920 and left her home and eight acres of land to serve as the site for Stringfellow hospital, a nonprofit hospital opened in 1938, according to the dog run sign.
Perry said the two-phase $10,000 grant is intended to foster community well-being and the resilience of mind, body and spirit within individuals and communities.
Last Friday a bench was installed which overlooks Cahulga Park and gives the visitor a sit-down spot to take in a view of the 280-acre body of water and rolling hills. A timber-lined patchwork of stones leads to the bench which includes a waterproof slot containing a journal for visitors to record their thoughts. Perry said a little library will be installed soon so the visitor can read a book, “to reflect and enjoy nature.”
On Monday Perry was at the park to look at the progress of the project; she said it will eventually have a “virtual” ribbon-cutting which will include a drone to document the area for online viewers.
The Cahulga Creek watershed was designated as an official birding trail location in the Appalachian Highlands Birding Trail in 2018.
The adjoining dog run — previously located next to the rec center — is a fenced-in area where dogs can run free and their owners can “paws and reflect,” quipped Perry.
Perry said water for the dogs and restrooms are located adjacent to the dog run along with a previously installed “hammock hangout” where visitors can bring a hammock to enjoy the park.
Perry said the park is a well-kept secret with a magnificent view.
“As you can see the view is just gorgeous no matter wherever you’re standing ... you just can’t beat this place, so many people still don’t know about that even live here,” Perry said.