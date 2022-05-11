Heflin PD confiscate 100 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana

A routine traffic stop brought some business to the K9 unit of the Heflin Police Department Tuesday afternoon.
The drug dog’s keen nose took more than 100 pounds of hydroponic marijuana off the market and brought about the arrest of Raul Rosales, 39, on a charge of marijuana trafficking.
Rosales, of El Monte, Calif., driving a rental minivan from Atlanta, told officers that he was traveling with intentions of taking the marijuana into Birmingham, according to Maj. Danny Turner, who’s the handler of drug detection dog Edge.
The haul was located after officers noticed excessive nervousness from Rosales during the traffic stop for following another vehicle too close. The officer called for backup and Turner and Edge responded to the scene. The dog sniffed around the exterior of the vehicle and alerted to “positive indication of a narcotic odor,” Turner said.
“We conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located six boxes in the cargo area,” Turner said. “All the boxes contained anywhere from 15 to 17 vacuum sealed bags of hydroponic marijauana.”
There were approximately 100 packages total, each weighing a pound, Turner said.
Edge stays busy, according to Turner. The police dog is utilized by Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies as well, Turner said.
“They keep him busy and they see how good he is, so all that does is increase the call volume for him,” Turner said. “He gets to play a lot, and he loves it.”