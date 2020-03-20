Heflin park an ideal spot for social distancing

HEFLIN — A lone hawk called out to the lovely day above the Cahulga Creek Park Friday morning as Sunny Andrews and her dog Sookie enjoyed the open space the park provided.
Andrews was training Sookie, a seven-year-old German shepherd, in the 100-year-old canine sport of Schutzhund, a regimen of obedience, tracking and protection.
Andrews said that Schutzhund, which started in Germany, is a breed program consisting of a series of tests; if the animal passes it, it’s considered to be “breed worthy.”
Andrews threw a ball with all her strength and Sookie bolted as fast as she could to retrieve it with enthusiasm and vigor. The rolling acres of green grass at the park form a perfect setting for the recreation.
“I come every day for myself and for Sookie ... this is sort of my meditation time, to come walk and be with nature and talk to God,” said Andrews.
The way Andrews sees it, the coronavirus scourge has a silver lining.
“My thoughts about this is, we have been so divided and I feel that this crisis is going to help unite people, you’re already seeing acts of kindness from a stranger to another person, so I’m hoping this will help us to become more caring for each other,” Andrews said.
“We’re social distancing,” said Andrews as she threw the ball again as Sookie gave chase.
Fratus Wysner and his grandson Kallen Campbell, 5, were fishing on the little dock and bank on the watershed. Campbell cast his sparkling spinner bait as Wysner watched.
“It means everything to him, he likes to fish, he does not believe in trying to catch, he wants to catch all the time,” Wysner said about his grandson.
A cool breeze and the call of several Canadian geese swimming in formation echoed off the water as Wysner spoke about his grandson since coronavirus has arrived in neighboring counties.
“I’m trying to keep him busy and occupied, stay out of the way of the crowds,” he said.
Wes Salter, 20, launched his kayak at the boat ramp for an afternoon of fishing on the calm waters.
“It feels nice, it’s just nice to be out in nature again with all the rain. I haven’t been able to get out much,” Salter said.
Salter said that fishing by himself on the watershed is “pretty good social distancing.”
“I try to keep away for multiple reasons but to not get the coronavirus is a big one,” said Salter.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks said Friday that the park is a hidden gem that offers the visitor a lot of choices but it also offers a slow pace.
“We’re being slammed with so much uncertainty right now but life is going on and we’ve got to maintain our sense of place, sense of existence and that’s a good place to go and reconnect, get out and enjoy nature,” Rooks said.