Heflin parade brings out families for long-awaited spectacle

HEFLIN — The Moon pies were flying in Heflin Friday night during the annual Parade of Lights Christmas parade. Members of the Heflin fire department tossed the classic treats from their fire trucks as they rumbled down Ross Street, much to the appreciation of all the kids scurrying to scoop them up.
The parade was supposed to have been held last Saturday but rain forced organizers to reschedule the yuletide event to Friday.
Hundreds of people lined the parade route on a chilly and clear Heflin night as announcers from a local radio station chattered about the weather, the parade and anything else they could.
“Everybody loves a good parade,” said Darrell Hammond who came up from Cedar Creek — which he said is near Micaville — with his grandchildren and family to watch the procession.
“It’s a time to get out, to be able to enjoy some pretty lights, be together a little bit, we ain’t had a whole lot of opportunity to do that this year,” said Hammond, who sat on his tailgate before the parade with two of his grandchildren.
Donna Rowe of Heflin said she was at the parade to watch her great nieces and nephews.
“This is a big time in Heflin, Alabama,” said Rowe.
Rowe was by herself staying away from other revelers to keep her social distance.
“You just have to keep going, you try to be safe, you just gotta live your life, we try to be careful, try to wear masks and all that good stuff but just try to keep going,” she said.
Raigan Silvers, 8, and her family from Fruithurst sat in the back of the family minivan to watch the parade. Silvers said she was there to watch the horses and to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus.
“I do like horses, they are my dream,” said Silvers.
The parade featured a plethora of Christmas joy including two Grinches, Santa Claus, horseback riders, old trucks, Boy Scouts, decorated four-wheelers and lots of colorful floats from which riders tossed candy.