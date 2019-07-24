The city of Heflin and Heflin Main Street will reveal the results of a downtown traffic flow study Monday night at 6:30.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, is inviting all business owners on Ross Street to attend the meeting to discuss the findings.
Earlier this year Sain Associates, an engineering firm, worked with the Alabama Department of Transportation to study the four-lane portion of U.S. 78 which runs from Alabama 9 to beyond the intersection of Alabama 46.
The study was carried out with the following goals in mind:
— Reduce speeds in downtown Heflin by restriping the street, thereby reducing the current four lanes to two lanes separated by a center turning lane.
— Reevaluate all traffic signals along the route and add or remove signals as needed.
— Make downtown Heflin more accommodating to pedestrians and possibly add bicycle lanes.
The meeting will be at the Heflin Community Arts Center at 279 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.