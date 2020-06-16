Heflin merchants hoping ‘night out’ spurs shoppers, even if they stay in

HEFLIN — On Friday, Heflin Main Street plans to host its fourth annual Girls Night Out, promoting the city’s merchants — with a COVID twist.
Stores and boutiques plan to take the usual sanitation and social distancing protocols to protect their customers, and also offer an online option for shoppers who’d rather stay home.
According to Tanya Maloney, Heflin Main Street director and the economic developer for Heflin, the Main Street Facebook page will have a virtual sale.
“Several of the stores are giving us some videos and we’ll be posting them up and you’ll be able to purchase things online there,” said Maloney on Monday.
The annual event is sponsored by Heflin Main Street each June to help boost sales for area merchants during a typically slow month, according to Maloney.
The event is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Friday. Maloney said most stores will reduce prices by 15 percent, but she encouraged would-be-shoppers to keep looking at the Heflin Main Street Facebook page for announcements from area merchants for additional specials and promotions.
Maloney characterized the annual event as a chance for women to get together, shop and have a good time.
“The stores look forward to it and they love it, it is a great way to get out and show your support for your local boutiques in downtown,” said Maloney.