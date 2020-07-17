Heflin merchant says season has arrived for juicy treats

HEFLIN — It’s officially tomato season in Alabama according to Stevie McCord, owner of the Produce Wagon, who said that a “real” tomato tastes like heaven.
McCord and her helper, Jeremy Duke, operate the candy store of fruits and vegetables under the shade of huge water oak on Alabama 9 across from the McDonald’s.
McCord said that the Alabama tomato season begins after the Fourth of July, “and will continue to October or the first good cold snap we have.”
McCord sells a vast array of fruits and vegetables at her 13-year-old business, but the best seller is her Alabama-grown tomatoes, selling hundreds of pounds each week.
“The best tomatoes are going to be your vine-ripened field tomatoes. When you’re picking a vine-ripe tomato you’re going to have the appropriate amount of acid plus you’re going to have the sweetness from the sun, so it’s going to taste like a real tomato,” said McCord.
McCord said vine-ripe, locally grown tomatoes contain the taste of the work that’s gone into them, the sun, the soil and everything.
“That’s the best part of real tomatoes,” said McCord, “they’re not that grocery store stuff that’s just water.”
Besides the traditional round red tomatoes, McCord is now selling Cherokee purple heirloom tomatoes.
On Friday McCord took a sharp knife and cut an oddly shaped heirloom tomato in half, revealing a deep red and meaty appearance.
“These are grown from original seed, which means that they have not been genetically modified, and so when you look at them they are going to be ugly and look kind of funny,” McCord said.
“But that’s how real tomatoes are supposed to look,” she said.
McCord hawks her tomatoes from her stand five days per week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. She only closes on Mondays and Tuesdays to can vegetables and other foods, which she also sells. On Friday there were plenty of pickled jalapeno eggs in quart jars, along with other colorful edibles.
McCord also offers a plethora of other Alabama-grown items including Chilton County peaches, watermelons, cucumbers, cantaloupes, beans, okra, squash and peppers.
McCord said the only things she sells that are not locally grown are citrus products from Florida but for now, tomatoes are why her customers are hitting the brakes to stop at her stand.
“Alabama tomatoes make the best tomato sandwiches, bar none,” said McCord.