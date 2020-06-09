Heflin mayor objects to increased rates for inmate housing at county jail

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission and Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks were at odds Monday over a proposed increase in the cost the county charges to house the city’s jail inmates.
The municipalities of Ranburne and Heflin pay the county jail $20 each day to house their prisoners until they are released on bond or charged with a felony — usually within three days — at which point they become county inmates and the county picks up the tab. If an inmate is charged with a misdemeanor the municipalities will pay $20 per day until the prisoner is released.
The county wants to raise the cost of housing inmates to $32 per day to cover an increase in costs including medical care and other expenses.
According to Jason Odom, Cleburne County’s attorney, county Administrator Kim Brown calculated the average cost per day — under the county’s current budget — to house a prisoner and came up with the $32 per day figure
“The number more accurately reflects the actual cost rather than a number picked out of the air,” said Odom.
Rooks addressed his concerns over the increase at a meeting Monday night to the commission, Cleburne County Sheriff Dennis Green and Lane Kilgore, the Cleburne County jail administrator, who were in attendance.
Rooks said he understands the increase in costs but said that the city contributes a hefty amount to the county each time a Heflin officer writes a speeding ticket or similar infraction.
According to Rooks, if a ticket is written in the amount of $200 to $300 the city only receives $11 of that amount with the rest going elsewhere.
“Everybody gets a lion’s share of it,” said Rooks.
“We’re already contributing quite a lot to the jail and also we were increased not too long ago, maybe three years,” Rooks said.
The mayor jokingly said that for $32 he could house the prisoners at the “Hojo,” a hotel in Heflin.
Rooks asked the commission to consider implementing the increase over three years so it’s not such a big hit during the middle of the budget year.
“We haven't budgeted for that so it’s going to take a pretty good chunk out of our police department’s budget,” said Rooks.
The city pays $3,000 per month for the county to house its inmates, and according to Commissioner Jake Duraham the increase would amount to an additional $1,800 per month.
“I’m really begging you that you will reconsider this,” said Rooks.
Rooks said that sometimes an officer will bring in an inmate at 11 p.m. and then bond out at 2 a.m. the next day but the city is still billed for two days by the county.
Kilgore said even though the inmate is there for only a few hours the paperwork and medical requirements are the same if the inmate stayed, “for an hour or 23 hours.”
The Sheriff reminded the mayor that the municipality’s contract to house inmates expired in 2018, which caught Rooks off guard.
“I’ll take the blame for not keeping up with our contracts,” Rooks said.
The commission voted unanimously to table the measure until both sides can hammer out an agreement that will be acceptable.
In other business, Lee Estes, Cleburne County engineer, opened bids for the county’s residential trash service from five different vendors.
The garbage contract runs for three years and the bid amounts reflect a quarterly cost the garbage company charges the county. Trash pickup is mandatory for county residents.
The lowest bidder was Advanced Disposal — the county’s current trash contractor — with a bid of $4,485. The next lowest bid was ADSI with a bid of $5,625 and the next lowest was Amwaste with a bid of $5,796. Two other bidders, Waste Management and Republic Services put in “no bids” to only remain on the county’s vendor list.
The contract will be awarded at the commission’s July meeting.
Before the commission meeting the commissioners held its monthly E911 board meeting and discussed purchasing new security cameras for the Mountain Center because the current cameras are outdated.
After the meeting was over Crystal Cavender, Cleburne County emergency manager, talked about the county’s low infection rate of COVID-19.
According to the latest figures from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Cleburne County has the lowest infection rate in the state, with a total of 19 cases.
“There has been a recent uptick. We’ve had six new cases over the past weekend and last week; we’re at 19 right now,” said Cavender.
Cavender said four cases in the county are considered “active” and the other 15 cases have recovered, but there has been one death.
Cavender credits the low number of infections to the Cleburne County’s small population, 14,987, and residents following COVID-19 protocols.
“I feel like our citizens have listened and are doing the best they can with washing hands and taking care of their families and staying home if at all possible,” said Cavender.