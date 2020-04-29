Heflin mayor describes how reopening will work

HEFLIN — Life in Heflin will start to return to normal this week following Gov. Kay Ivey’s easing of state-ordered COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday morning.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks offered the council a detailed synopsis of the governor’s order during a Tuesday night council meeting and what to expect on Friday, May 1, after certain restrictions expire.
Rooks said that City Hall will be open on Friday as well as other retail businesses and medical offices — but they have to follow protocols such as social distancing, 50 percent occupancy and disinfecting practices.
Heflin’s public playgrounds and pavilions will still be closed as well as hair salons and barbershops according to Rooks.
Rooks said he was “not pleased” that hair salons and barbershops were still closed by the new state order, contending that someone operating a hair salon or barbershop can maintain their personal protective equipment while in “close contact” with a customer — similar to how a dentist interacts with a patient.
“I feel like that they are a little bit restrictive there,” said Rooks.
Rooks said the state attorney general said to be careful with more restrictive municipal measures like the ordinance that the Birmingham City Council passed requiring everyone to wear a face mask when outside.
Starting on Monday, the child day care center will reopen at the community arts center, Rooks said.
“They are allowing us to open that, this order shall not apply to daytime special activities programs,” said Rooks.
The program is open to returning kids age 6-12 and kids of essential workers according to Tammy Perry, Heflin Parks and Recreation director.
Perry said no more than 10 kids per room — six feet apart — will be allowed and the playground equipment is off limits.
Rooks said that Brown Buns, a tanning salon in Heflin, will be opening back up this Friday.
“We can not find anywhere in the order that it excludes tanning salons,” Rooks said.
Rooks said the owner will have to maintain social distancing of the customers and keep the facility sanitized.
In other business the council unanimously approved an ordinance that will regulate the installation of small cell technology.
According to Rooks, small cell technology makes use of antenna-equipped boxes about the size of a miniature refrigerator that will be installed on the public rights of way to permit the areawide use of 5G cell phone signals.
If the city had not passed the ordinance by May 1 the city would have no say in where the devices could be located according to Heflin city clerk Kim Stone.
Rooks also told the council that the pandemic has not affected the sales tax as much as anticipated.
“I think we are going to be OK, March looked very good,” said Rooks.
Rooks said there was a downward sales-tax trend in car sales, auto parts stores, retail shops and restaurants.
Stone said from February to March sales tax was down 10.2 percent.
Rooks was pleased.
“If we don’t get no worse than 10 percent through this whole thing we’ve done pretty good,” said Rooks.