Heflin man indicted with shooting at officers in Anniston

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a Heflin man last month after he allegedly tried to shoot two police officers in February.
The grand jury indicted Christopher Craig Rivers, 39, with two counts of attempted murder.
Authorities told The Star in February that agents from the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit and Anniston police tried to stop a “suspicious” car around 10 p.m. Feb. 27 on Bynum-Leatherwood Road.
When the car stopped, police said, Rivers fired at officers and the car sped off. Police said they chased the car to the intersection of Alabama 202 and Hunter Street, where it crashed, and Rivers ran away.
A Heflin woman, Tondrea Marie Avans, was apprehended in the car and charged with attempting to elude law enforcement. Police caught and arrested Rivers shortly after.
Rivers remained Thursday in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $120,000 cash. His arraignment is set for Oct. 29.
An attempt Thursday to reach his attorney, Fred Lawton, was not immediately successful.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Rivers could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.