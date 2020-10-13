A Heflin man remained in jail Tuesday after he allegedly abused a young girl more than a decade ago.
A Cleburne County grand jury indicted the 72-year-old man during its September session, charging him with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
According to court documents, deputies arrested the man at his home on Oct. 8.
The man’s indictments allege he subjected a girl younger than 12 to sexual contact in 2008.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Cleburne County deputies for more information was unsuccessful.
The man was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $250,000. As a condition of his bond, the man was ordered to avoid all contact with the victim and her family. His arraignment is set for Nov. 12.
The Star typically withholds the names of those who are charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by up to a 20-year prison sentence and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.
Heflin man indicted in 2008 sex abuse case
By Mia Kortright
Star Staff Writer
A Heflin man remained in jail Tuesday after he allegedly abused a young girl more than a decade ago.
A Cleburne County grand jury indicted the 72-year-old man during its September session, charging him with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
According to court documents, deputies arrested the man at his home on Oct. 8.
The man’s indictments allege he subjected a girl younger than 12 to sexual contact in 2008.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Cleburne County deputies for more information was unsuccessful.
The man was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $250,000. As a condition of his bond, the man was ordered to avoid all contact with the victim and her family. His arraignment is set for Nov. 12.
The Star typically withholds the names of those who are charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by up to a 20-year prison sentence and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.