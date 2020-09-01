Heflin man charged with soliciting minor for sex

A Heflin man remained in jail Tuesday after he allegedly tried to entice a child for sexual purposes about a week ago.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies charged a 46-year-old man Tuesday with electronic solicitation of a minor.
According to court documents, the man allegedly used a cell phone to try and coerce a child younger than 16 to engage in sexual activity with him. Court documents stated that the exchanges between the man and the victim occurred over SnapChat.
The man was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $30,000 cash.
Attempts Tuesday to reach deputies for more information were unsuccessful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or pplead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Electronic solicitation of a minor is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction.