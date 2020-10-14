Heflin makes Halloween plans for Oct. 24, 31

HEFLIN — Things in Heflin are going to get spooky very soon as a series of Halloween-themed events promises to bring a few screams, commerce and a reading adventure.
Tanya Maloney, director of Heflin Main Street and Heflin’s economic developer, said the annual “Boo-tique Trick-or-Treat” — an all-day event for downtown businesses — will be held Saturday, Oct. 24.
“It’s an in-store promotion that all of our boutiques partner together and offer a joint 15 percent off your purchase,” Maloney said. “Working together is a lot better than working alone, so we try to attract more people to come to Heflin by offering a Main Street-wide promotion.”
“It’s not trick or treating for kids, it’s trick or treating for adults,” she added.
That evening a drive-in Halloween-themed movie will be shown at Cahulga Creek Park at 7 p.m.
“We hope to get our new screen in, we just purchased a bigger and better screen,” she said, noting the movie will be “family friendly.”
Then, on Halloween morning, a Book Walk Challenge downtown will be held as a joint venture between Heflin Main Street and the local library.
Maloney explained that images of the pages of a particular book will be greatly enlarged and each image will be posted in a window of a different downtown business.
“It’s going to be a walking book tour for children and their families,” said Maloney.
Maloney said the children will read the book pages throughout town and when they’ve finished their literary journey a Halloween party awaits them at the library. Kids of all ages are encouraged to participate and are asked to wear their costumes.
The walk begins at The Bell Ringer Florist at 606 Ross St. at 9 a.m.
In general, Maloney said, October is just an ideal month for Heflin and Cleburne County to shine.
“It’s the best for hiking, it’s the best for buying your pumpkin at Bennett Farms and going to get a little fright night on with the Haunted Chicken House,” Maloney said,
“I would love for everyone to experience Boo-tique Trick or Treat on the 24th and bring the family out for a drive-in movie at Cahulga Creek Park that evening.”