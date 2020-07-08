Heflin Main Street receives 2020 National Main Street accreditation

HEFLIN — Heflin Main Street, a nonprofit dedicated to the revitalization of downtown Heflin, on Tuesday was designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program.
According to Tanya Maloney, Heflin Main Street director, accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to revitalization of the commercial district and a proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street approach.
Heflin Main Street’s performance is evaluated by Main Street Alabama, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet ten rigorous standards, according to Maloney.
Maloney said that one of Heflin Main Street’s strengths is its numbers that are reported to Main Street Alabama.
“We do private versus public investment,” said Maloney, noting that another strength is the amount of volunteer hours put into the program.
“Since its inception, the organization has been responsible for over $12 million in private investment in the district and over 3,000 in volunteer hours from local citizens,” said Maloney.
She said that Heflin Main Street was designated an official Main Street Alabama community in 2016. Some of the community events Heflin Main Street hosts include Homecoming on Main, Holidays on Ross and Girls Night Out, which is a business promotion.
Mary Helmer, president and state coordinator for Alabama Main Street, said Wednesday that Heflin Main Street deserves the recognition.
“It’s quite the accomplishment, we now have 28 designated communities and not all of them are accredited nationally, it takes time and effort to be able to receive that accreditation,” Helmer said.
“I think the Heflin Main Street team, the crew that works there, they really have that love and care for their community but they’re very cognizant of the fact that you still have to work on economic development while you’re doing that,” said Helmer.
She said Maloney has a great skill set that has helped with its national accreditation.
Heflin is the smallest Main Street community in Alabama, according to Helmer.
“We hold them up as an example to other communities all the time because of what they are able to accomplish there,” said Helmer.
Maloney and Paula Smith, president of Heflin Main Street, were both proud of Heflin Main Street’s national accreditation.
“It’s awesome, for a small town like ours to be recognized I think that just goes to show how hard we’ve all worked and how committed our volunteers are to make the community better,” said Maloney.