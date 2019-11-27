HEFLIN — Hundreds of holiday revelers came out on a mild November evening in downtown Heflin to watch the annual Christmas tree lighting.
It was a scene right out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, according to Rachel Lovvorn who brought her two kids to witness their first tree lighting in Heflin.
“We’re so excited, the kids are excited, it’s perfect hometown spirit, I love it,” said Lovvorn.
Hot chocolate was provided along with holiday music courtesy of Cleburne County Probate Judge Ryan Robertson and his wife, Missy, who performed at the city’s amphitheater before the lighting.
This year’s tree — not actually a tree but thousands of bulbs in the shape of a tree — is more high-tech than last year’s according to Corey Cochran, Heflin Fire Department’s assistant chief. The fire department constructs the tree and accompanying illuminated features each year.
Cochran said the display uses 7,500 pixel bulbs controlled by a computer which synchronizes decorative patterns to music.
“Each bulb has a circuit in it and it can be 16 million different colors,” said Cochran.
The display was funded by donations from Heflin Main Street, the City of Heflin and merchants, according to Cochran.
Before the lighting Kathy O’Kelley and her family waited for the big event with community pride evident in her expression.
“It’s small hometown, this is what it’s all about right here,” said O’Kelley.
O’Kelley was specifically waiting to see a cross in the display like past displays have featured.
“I’m waiting for my crosses, it’s all about that cross,” said O’Kelley.
Rather than a traditional countdown like previous years the tree lighting was set to music in a slow and dramatic buildup. The tree glittered with white sparkling lights which rose to the top and suddenly the tree was awash in green with a red ribbon which also raced to the top. When the star was illuminated at the top with bright white lights the crowd cheered in amazement. A light show of various colors, patterns and designs ensued and filled the crowd with holiday cheer.
O’Kelley was not disappointed.
“It’s beautiful, it’s wonderful,” she said.
Heflin City Councilman Shannon Roberts watched the display and said the tree lighting is what makes Heflin special.
“It’s time for people to get out and enjoy each other and celebrate Christmas and celebrate the volunteer work that the guys did on the Christmas tree here and the whole town looks beautiful and I just love it, it’s what makes Heflin a great place to live,” said Roberts.
Randall White made the trek from Abel to attend the tree lighting.
“I like it a lot, I never thought I’d see something like that here in Heflin, it’s real pretty,” said White.
For those not able to attend the lighting the tree will be on display every night through New Year’s according to Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks. The tree is located on Ross Street next to City Hall at the city’s amphitheater.