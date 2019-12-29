Heflin Industrial Park faces challenges as officials try to market its space

HEFLIN — Despite being open for business for 14 years, Heflin Industrial Park — 212 acres hard by Interstate 20 — has no tenants.
“Nothing out there but hills and hollers and there’s some bobcats out there too. I saw one the other day,” said Heflin City Councilman Clint “Shag” Austin.
The entrance to the park is a bumpy dirt road that meanders to a gate with a cluster of seven padlocks and a large stop sign. Beyond the gate a 250,000-gallon water tower is the only visible structure to keep watch over the pines, hardwoods and wildlife that covers the graveyard of high hopes.
It was not supposed to be like this.
Heflin and Cleburne County bought the land jointly in 2005 with the intent of attracting high-paying industrial businesses to Heflin.City and county officials reached a funding agreement on a $2.5 million dollar bond issue to purchase the property.
About $1 million of the bond was to be used for the purchase price and the remaining money was to pay for grading, water hookups and other infrastructure improvements. None of the money would cover the construction of an access road to the park. The Cleburne County Economic and Industrial Authority wanted to apply for state money to build the road, but they needed a tenant first.
“Our hope is when we have a prospect, we’ll be able to get grant money for the road,” then-Mayor Anna Berry said in 2005.
Ronnie Hardemann, then a member of the Cleburne County Economic and Industrial Authority, told The Star in 2005 the lack of infrastructure in the park should not be a factor in attracting businesses.
Ryan Robertson, Cleburne County Commission Chairman, said during that same year the property faced tough challenges and included rough topography that needed to be leveled. Robertson said the city and the county had been working well together on the project.
“It’s almost like being married,” he said in 2005. “There’s give and take.”
In 2008 that “give and take” marriage ended in divorce, when the county wanted out of the partnership according to former city clerk Terri Daulton.
The city bought out the county’s share of the park and reimbursed the county $317,853 that it had already invested there.
Heflin then would have to pay off all debt collected on the $2.5 million warrant bond issue which also included funding for the city's recreation center.
That paved the way for the city to form its own industrial authority, which would hold the debt the city was paying and allow it to have money for improvements, including roads, a sewer system and the water tower.
Finally, in 2013 dirt was moving.
“We’ve got the dozer back there,” Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks told the industrial board in the spring of 2013.
The hope was to clear land to make the park visible from the Interstate I-20.
The county gave the board $25,000, which went to construct a fence and scrape the roads back into usable condition.
But lack of money was a problem six years ago. The industrial board had no steady income stream to finance any improvements.
“It’s going to take money to get the dust kicked up,” Rooks said at the time. “To get the brochures, the website, contacting people.”
The industrial board talked about hiring a firm to promote the park by designing a website.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, told the board that she knew someone who could design a marketing flier to promote the park.
Rooks, who was beginning to realize that the only thing growing in the park was trees, was adamant about getting the industrial board to “get moving.”
Rooks told the board the city pays $300,000 per year toward the debt, a “substantial amount”for a city the size of Heflin.
“Heflin needs to see some return on that investment,” the mayor said.
“Let’s be proactive. Let’s move forward ... we’re going to have to light the fire on this thing, guys,” Rooks said.
The fire to which he referred in 2013 was never lit.
To correct a legal glitch, the industrial board returned ownership of the park to the city but was able to maintain its authority to develop the property.
“We’ve got to concentrate on the big white elephant out there, no doubt,” Rooks said in 2014.
Today, with a new decade in sight, Rooks reflects on the various steps the city has taken to develop the park and acknowledges the obvious.
“The feedback we kept getting from industrial development professionals was that it was a challenge because of the topography in the areas,” Rooks said recently.
“But it all comes down to money, and you’ve got to have money to get the grants, the matching grants. The state is not going to just come in and fund that,” Rooks said.
The road to the industrial park is surrounded by private property, including the retail development area off of Alabama 46 where the state liquor store is located.
“The misconception is that the property that’s graded, that’s leveled out where the fairground is, the city’s industrial park and it’s not,” Rooks said.
The future for the industrial park is unknown but Rooks seemed optimistic about what 2020 may bring to the vacant park, where only prowling bobcats are taking care of business.