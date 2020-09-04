Heflin holds scaled-back high school homecoming event

HEFLIN — Hundreds of red-and-black-clad Cleburne County High School supporters lined Ross Street in downtown Heflin Thursday night for the annual homecoming parade.
The event, Homecoming on Main, was scaled back this year due to COVID-19 protocols but the virus could not sap the school spirit from the revelers who cheered as the parade passed by.
Cleburne County High School will host White Plains High School for the annual homecoming football game tonight at 7.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, and other city officials gathered outside City Hall as ‘Eye of the Tiger’ and other energizing songs blasted from a pair of loudspeakers.
“It feels nice to see people lined up and down the street...we’re just happy to see them out,” Maloney said.
“We didn't get to have the whole Homecoming on Main activities, we don’t have a bonfire, we didn’t get to have the kids here for the chalk challenge, we don’t have live music,” said Maloney.
The lack of the extra attractions did not seem to matter to Derek Prather who came to watch his oldest daughter — a trombone player in the marching band — perform in the parade.
“It feels great honestly and to be a band parent is kind of exciting at the same time,” said Prather.
Amanda Holmes, another band parent, said the parade was going to be her daughter’s first time marching in the band and was grateful it had not been canceled.
“I think it’s awesome that we’re getting to do this and provide it for the kids, there’s a sense of tradition with it, like we’re still trying to have as much tradition as we can under the circumstances,” Holmes said.
The parade consisted of the marching band, the homecoming court representatives, the varsity volleyball team, both varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders and the football team itself, which rode on a large trailer. One of the players waved a large American flag as the horde of players received accolades and cheers from the fans lining the street.
Austin McCullers, a 10th-grade student at Cleburne County High School, said he was looking forward to the parade.
“I was surprised that they’re even having this since most schools aren’t even doing their homecomings,” said McCullers.
Maloney said the city of Heflin wanted to show its support for the kids, especially the seniors.
“They are going into a year where they’re not sure what is happening from day to day, they may have to quarantine one day and the next they’re OK,” said Maloney.