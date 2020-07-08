Heflin hears financial status is OK at end of 3rd quarter

HEFLIN — During a Tuesday night work session Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks gave the council and department heads a third-quarter budget update on the city's financial health.
Despite the slowdown in some of the city’s businesses arising from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales tax revenue remains steady. Rooks said the sales tax shortfall from restaurants was made up by increases at other businesses, including grocery stores.
Rooks said the city’s income is down about five percent.
“A lot of things are bringing money in and a lot of things are not bringing money in ... overall we are not going to be in bad shape,” Rooks said after the meeting after going over 12 pages of budget figures with the council.
“We’re really right where we need to be at the end of the third quarter,” he said.
According to the mayor, business license receipts are up $22,500 but property taxes are down 10 percent — $47,000 — short of what the city had budgeted for.
Rooks said that the city received $83,703 in what’s called ‘sellers use sales tax.’
“That is the revenue we collect from your internet sales, your Amazons and that type thing,” said Rooks.
In other business, Rooks also swore in two new Heflin police officers, Justin Sparks and Cartrite Williams.
The council also discussed various resolutions to appear on the consent agenda for next week’s council meeting including purchases for the police and fire departments.
Kim Stone, Heflin city clerk, said she is in the process of finding backup poll workers for the upcoming municipal election on August 25.