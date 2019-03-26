HEFLIN — Heflin residents will soon pay more to have their trash taken away.
The Heflin City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday night which will raise the garbage pickup fees beginning in May. It will also cost more for residents to have more than one garbage receptacle per household.
Starting on May 1 the cost for city residents to have their trash picked up weekly using one can will be $14 per month. For residents just outside the city limits the cost for trash pickup will be $17 per month for one can.
For businesses the cost will be $15 per can.
Anyone requesting an additional can must file a registration form at City Hall. After October 1 there will be a delivery charge of $10 per can, according to City Clerk Shane Smith.
Smith said that he will begin visiting Heflin residents Friday with applications for additional cans.
Smith said word has gotten out that the city will now charge for additional trash cans.
“We have some upset, we have some that are turning in their garbage cans, we have some that are coming to apply for their second can, so it is what it is,” Smith said.
The reason for the increase in pickup fees is that the city’s garbage provider, Allied Waste Republic Services, wanted to start charging per can due to the volume of trash it was hauling out of Heflin. The contract had not been updated since 2001.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks said that the only way to handle the increase is to pass the charges onto the customers.
“Hopefully it will encourage more people to recycle,” Rooks said.
The council also unanimously passed another ordinance with new rules and regulations for Cahulga Creek Park and Lake.
The rules include:
— No swimming in the lake and spillway area
— No gas-powered motors are allowed in the reservoir and even the motors themselves must be kept out of the water.
— Campers need to notify City Hall and obtain a permit
— No motor vehicles allowed off of designated roadways
— No hunting
— All pavilions are for public use but must be rented at the Parks and Recreation department for private events
During a work session before the meeting, the City Council discussed ways of restricting large trucks on city streets unless they are making deliveries. Smith told the council how the city of Decatur has designated truck routes.
Rooks told the council of a recent infrastructure meeting where the paving of city streets was discussed. The area around the Heflin Armory and the new assisted living facility was singled out as likely candidates for repaving.
Rooks said there is enough money in the budget to pave a mile and half this year.
Smith told the council that Alabama Power is now installing new LED streetlights in the city.