HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council on Tuesday discussed a bill in the Legislature which would limit the police jurisdiction of municipalities. The council plans to vote next week on a resolution opposing the bill, according to Mayor Rudy Rooks.
State Senate Bill 23 would limit the power of cities and towns to property in their corporate limits. Under existing law, the police jurisdiction of municipalities with 6,000 or more residents extends for 3 miles past the city limits, while smaller cities and towns, such as Heflin, have authority up to a mile and a half outside of town.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Fairhope, would also hits cities in the pocketbook, repealing a law that authorizes municipalities to levy business license taxes and sales and in their police jurisdiction at one-half the rate levied in town.
The mayor said he does not support the bill.
“We don’t support anything that’s going to cut into any of the city’s revenue, although we don’t have that much in that area so it’s really more about police and fire protection,” Rooks said.
Rooks said that the city has mutual aid agreements in place with other fire departments in its police jurisdiction.
Heflin City Clerk Shane Smith said there are only four businesses in the city’s police jurisdiction from which the city receives taxes and business license fees.
Smith said he opposes the bill because a business may locate in the police jurisdiction in the future that would drain sales tax out of the city limits.
“This is an opportunity to show we are not in support of this bill,” Smith said.
Police jurisdictions have become hot-button issues in some local communities, including areas outside Lincoln where residents sued to keep the city from enforcing its police jurisdiction. Calhoun County voters have twice gone to the polls to approve constitutional amendments to limit the power of cities with territory outside the county, though both measures appear to have had some confusing unintended consequences.
Leaders of other local governments reached on Tuesday before Tuesday’s meeting in Heflin said they also disliked the proposal. Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis said if the bill passes it will hurt the people that live in the police jurisdiction who have enjoyed quick response times from Weaver’s Police Department.
Willis said that the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office will have to start answering calls in his town’s police jurisdiction if the bill becomes law, which will increase response times.
Willis also said that the extra resources the Sheriff’s Office will have to expend to start patrolling and answering calls in Weaver’s former police jurisdiction will likely drive up property taxes in the county.
Calhoun County Commissioner J.D. Hess’ district includes Saks, just outside the Anniston city limits, said that he thinks the bill will not pass.
Hess said that the Sheriff’s Office will have to start patrolling the vacated police jurisdictions.
“If they pull out and we collect the tax, the sales tax, we would want to put that to hiring more deputies to patrol,” Hess said.
Hess said that proposals to limit police jurisdictions have come up in the Legislature before, but “they backed off of it because they were losing too many tax dollars.”
In other business, the council:
— Discussed an increase in garbage fees the city will charge its residents beginning in May.
According to Smith, the cost of a trash can for city residents will increase from $13 to $14 per month; residents not in the city limits will see their fee increase from $16 to $17 for each can. Business will pay $15 per can.
The city plans to take way extra cans from residents who now have more than one. Smith said that residents can apply for additional cans at $14 per can — in the past, customers could have multiple trash cans at the rate of $13 per month.
The council debated whether to charge a $10 delivery fee when customers request another trash can. After discussing the issue, members decided to start charging the delivery fee after Aug.1.
— Heard from Tammy Perry, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, about an event on April 26 at the Cahulga Creek Park called Outdoor Cleburne Day.
Perry said that all county sixth grade students will come to the park for outdoor recreation and education.
— Heard from Smith that the city’s social media accounts have seen an increase from hikers interested hiking the Pinhoti Trail and the Heflin Spur Trail, which connects downtown Heflin to the long-distance Pinhoti.
Smith said that hikers have been visiting the area and have been patronizing local businesses.
“They’re coming in and spending money,” Smith said.
Smith said one of the goals is to get stickers for every storefront which will say “We’re a hiker-friendly location.”
— Discussed purchasing speed radar signs, which will display motorists’ actual speed.
Rooks said the signs will help with an awareness of speed limits in town. The signs not only display the speed of a traveling vehicle, they also collect data of traffic counts and the speeds of those vehicles according to Rooks.
Rooks wants to have two signs on each end of town but added that the signs are portable and could be deployed in problem areas.
“We don’t want to write a bunch of tickets, we just want it to be safe,” Rooks said.
The cost of two signs, according to police Chief A.J. Benefield, is $6,000.