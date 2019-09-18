HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council spent the better part of two hours Monday night crunching numbers to try to balance the city’s budget. But they were doing so without the customary assistance of city clerk Shane Smith, who had resigned from his duties earlier in the day.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks said he had “no comment” concerning the details of Smith’s resignation.
“I received a resignation letter from Shane today. Shane has resigned as city clerk,” Rooks said.
Rooks said Smith’s last day will be this Friday.
“The duties at this time will be split between our other two staff members until we can get through our budget and everything, of course we’ll get another city clerk,” said Rooks.
Efforts to reach Smith for comment were unsuccessful Tuesday night.
During more than six years at the post, Smith has filled a larger role than that of city clerk, becoming the unofficial spokesperson for the city. Smith has attended and participated in numerous city events and he recently was an early and enthusiastic proponent of developing the Heflin Spur of the Pinhoti Trail, the trailhead being at Heflin City Hall.
At last week’s work session and meeting Smith detailed the city’s revenues and Tuesday night he was supposed to tell the council the city’s expenses. Filling Smith’s shoes to go over the expense spreadsheets was Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer and Emily Brown, another city employee.
Smith appeared to be missed by department heads and council members as they waded through hundreds of lines of expenses, sometimes leaving questions about some of the figures in the margins of the spreadsheet.
Meanwhile, the hopes for a balanced city budget are in peril as the gap between revenue and expenses is over $100,000. Rooks said it’s going to be a challenge to balance the budget by Oct. 1, the date is the beginning of the next fiscal year.
“We may not be able to pass this budget before the end of the fiscal year but we’ll definitely try to work on it,” Rooks said. Rooks said the decrease in revenue is the biggest issue.
After the meeting Rooks was optimistic about the budget.
“We still have a few weeks left, if we can increase the income a little bit, make a few cuts, then we can get a balanced budget,” said Rooks.
Shannon Roberts, Heflin council member, said he was not sure of how to immediately fix the budgeting shortfall.
“I don’t have any easy answers right now, I don’t know,” said Roberts.