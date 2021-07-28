Heflin City Council will apply for sewerage improvement grant

HEFLIN — During a brief meeting Tuesday night the Heflin City Council unanimously passed a resolution to apply for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to improve the sewer system in the city.
The total cost of the project is $799,000 with $500,000 coming from CDBG funds, $200,000 coming from Appalachian Regional Commission and $99,000 from the city of Heflin through the Water & Sewer Board. The project includes replacing an aging 15-inch sewer line with 18-inch SDR 21 PVC pipe that runs parallel to U.S. 78 from the sewage treatment plant to Brown Street.
The council discussed the need for the improvements and discussed a recent pipe collapse on Robbie Lane.
“We have a lot of deteriorating pipes,” said Councilwoman Rhonda Green, who was sitting in for Heflin Mayor Robby Brown.
Green also announced that the city received $404,788.33, the first of two installments made possible through the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan provides money to areas affected by COVID-19.
The council discussed various options to spend the money and will study the stipulations the funds come with.