HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council talked Tuesday night about how mischievous youths in the area have been causing problems in McIntyre Park.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks told the body during a joint work session and council meeting that there’ve been some issues at the park involving carelessness with motor vehicles, kids riding on top of cars and other such infractions.
“If you know any of these kids, if you know any of the parents, get the word out that we’re going to stop a lot of that foolishness,” Rooks said.
“We’re taking off the kids gloves, we’ve tried to be reasonable and talk to the youth and make them be a little more invested in our city, more proud of our city, more proud of our park ... they seem to want to be destructive and act foolish,” said Rooks.
“They want to act like adults we’ll have to treat them like adults,” said Rooks.
Heflin police Chief A. J. Benefield said that juveniles burglarized the Tasty Dip, a popular Heflin eatery, two times last week.
“All of them have been arrested that went inside and committed burglary and they’re either at Coosa Valley or pending grand jury indictments,” Benefield said.
“We’re trying to prove a point,” said Benefield, adding that more arrests are pending.
Rooks said that there comes a point when parents have to step in and raise their kids and know where they are at all times.
“They’re getting fined, they’re getting community service, tickets and all this and impounded vehicles — seems like mom and daddies are just like, ‘why are you picking on my baby,’ instead of ‘I apologize for my child for acting like a heathen,’” Benefield said.
“It’s a problem, it’s going take everybody to straighten it out,” Rooks said.
In other discussions, Heflin City Clerk Shane Smith said the city’s trash contractor, Allied Waste Republic Services, audited the number of trash cans that city residents are using. He said the contractor counted 1,748 trash cans — more than what Smith believes are being used.
The city was billed $21,000 for one month but only collected $18,000 from the residents.
“I’m physically going to audit each street and put in the number of garbage cans that I see on each street so that I have a total versus their total,” Smith said.
“I don’t trust them counting,” he said.
Jon Swafford, athletic director at Heflin Parks and Recreation, said the city’s AAA baseball team is traveling to Tuscaloosa on Thursday to play in the state championship tournament this weekend.
The next council meeting will be July 23 at 5:30 p.m.