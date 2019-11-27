HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council voted unanimously to spend $8,545.46 for new computers for the police department during a Tuesday night meeting.
The current computers will soon be obsolete because Microsoft will discontinue support for Windows 7, the software the department uses on its computers, according to Heflin police Chief A.J. Benefield. The computers can’t be upgraded to Windows 10, Benefield said, because they are too old.
An official from ALEA looked at the computers and told Benefield that they would not upgrade to Windows 10.
The old computers will be surplussed for $2,552, which will help offset the cost of the new computers.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks said the money for the new computers will come out of the city’s seized funds account, which is restricted to police department purchases.
The council also talked about the impending closure of Alabama 46 at the bridge over Cane Creek.
“It’s really going to be tough on our emergency responders but also our traveling public,” Rooks said.
Rooks said he met with Nikki Smallwood, EMS committee director for the hospital board, and they reached an agreement to place an ambulance at the Heflin fire department to serve residents of Heflin in a timely manner.
Cleburne County EMS is located across the soon-to-be closed bridge on Alabama 46.
City offices and buildings will be closed on Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving.
The next work session will be Dec. 3 and the next meeting will be Dec. 10.