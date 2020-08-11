Heflin City Council tackles its roadside grass problem

HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council voted unanimously to allocate $10,000 from its general fund to hire a contractor to cut the rights of way in the city. The vote authorizes Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks to seek bids for the seasonal project.
The city has contracted with the county to cut the rights of way in previous years but Rooks was told by Lee Estes, Cleburne County engineer, the county can’t get to the city’s grass until November.
Rooks said one option is to buy a used Massey Ferguson unit with a side arm at the state sale later this year, but he said they would probably cost about $90,000 each.
“I’m looking at doing something right now,” Rooks said.
The city is cutting what it can with the zero-turn mowers but they can only be used on smooth surfaces according to Rooks.
The council members and mayor all agreed the overgrown grass is a nuisance and needs to be cut as soon as possible.
In other business Tammy Perry, Heflin Parks and Recreation director, told the council that the city plans to offer youth fall sports.
The city canceled its baseball season earlier this year due to COVID-19 but decided to have volleyball, soccer and flag football.
The council also unanimously voted to buy new plastic seats for the bleachers in the rec center gym. The current seats are cracking, according to Rooks.
The measure allows Perry to negotiate the purchase of the seats, which should cost just over $13,000 including the labor to install them. According to Rooks the money will be taken out of the trust fund because the expenditure is for a city building.
Mechanically the bleachers are in good shape according to Perry but the seats pose a pinching hazard when a person sits on them.
The council also unanimously voted to proclaim August 11 as Arbor Day in Heflin.
Cindy Beam, administrative coordinator with the Cleburne County Soil & Water Conservation District, told the council that Heflin was a Tree City USA for 18 years but somehow lost its certification. She said she’s working on the paperwork to recertify Heflin as a Tree City USA.
Beam said the city will need to plant a tree each year during a ceremony and to establish a tree board.
Beam said one of the bureaucratic benefits of being a Tree City is that it allows the city to apply for certain grants. From a practical standpoint, they help hold dirt in place.
“Trees play an important part for erosion from the storm water,” Beam said.
Kim Stone, Heflin city clerk, read the proclamation which also listed other benefits of trees including moderating the temperature, cleaning the air and providing habitats for wildlife.
The council also recognized Charles Hames as the fourth thru-hiker to complete the entire 335 miles of the Pinhoti trail. The city offers a certificate suitable for framing to anyone who hikes the entire footpath. To become eligible the hiker must take photographs along the route to document his or her journey.